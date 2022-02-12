(Bloomberg) -- India’s biggest oil explorer posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, riding on a rally in crude prices that swelled incomes of large producers from Russia’s Rosneft PJSC to BP Plc.

Oil & Natural Gas Corp.’s net income jumped near seven-fold from last year to 87.6 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing Friday. That compares with an average 84.3 billion rupees estimated by a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Revenue rose 67% to 284.7 billion rupees.

A supply squeeze by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies along with a revival of demand from the pandemic pushed up crude prices, lifting earnings of oil producers around the world. Brent, the benchmark for half the world’s crude, averaged $77.78 a barrel during the December quarter, a 50% jump from a year earlier.

The state-owned Indian explorer earned an average $75.73 a barrel in the quarter as against $43.2 a year ago, according to a statement.

Higher profits will help the nation’s top oil and gas producer to continue investing in its aging fields and develop new ones, and push its renewable energy ambitions. Total oil output fell 3.2% to 5.45 million tons during the quarter, while gas production decreased 4.2% to 5.56 billion cubic meters.

