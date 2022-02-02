Top Indian Mortgage Lender’s Profit Rises 11% on Dividend Income
Housing Development Finance Corp. said profit in the third quarter rose 11%, helped by strong dividend income and lower provisions for bad loans.
47m ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Housing Development Finance Corp. said profit in the third quarter rose 11%, helped by strong dividend income and lower provisions for bad loans.
Net income at the country’s largest mortgage lender was 32.6 billion rupees ($430 million) in the three months to December, compared with 29.3 billion rupees a year ago, it said in a statement on Wednesday. That beat the average estimate of 30.99 billion rupees of nine analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Dividend income soared to 1.95 billion rupees from 20.2 million rupees a year ago.
The Mumbai-based financier set aside 3.9 billion rupees in provisions for bad loans during the quarter, down from 4.5 billion rupees three months earlier and 5.94 billion rupees a year ago. The firm’s gross bad loan ratio widened to 2.32% at the end of December from 2% three months earlier.
