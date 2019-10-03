(Bloomberg) -- Gordon Caplan, who left his job as co-chairman of the prestigious New York law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP this year amid the U.S. college-admissions scandal, was sentenced to one month in prison.

The sentencing in federal court in Boston on Thursday marked a dizzying descent for the once-highflying New York M&A lawyer. When he rang in the new year, he was a star at Willkie, which ranks 50th on the American Lawyer’s 2019 list of the top 100 law firms. The ranking cited profit per equity partner of $3.1 million.

“I disregarded the values I’ve had throughout my life,” Caplan told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani just before she sentenced him. He said “the real victims of this crime are the kids and parents who play by the rules in the college admissions process.”

The sentence also includes a $50,000 fine and 250 hours of community service

Caplan pleaded guilty in May to a fraud-conspiracy charge, admitting he paid $75,000 to fix his daughter’s test scores. He asked for 14 days in jail, if he had to be incarcerated at all, acknowledging that Talwani had already sentenced two parents to four-month terms. He noted that the judge gave the “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman two weeks behind bars for having her daughter’s scores rigged.

Prosecutors had asked for a prison term of eight months, arguing Caplan showed a striking moral indifference, especially for a lawyer at the top of his profession.

