(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund has bought Sports Direct International Plc’s U.K. headquarters for 120 million pounds ($153 million), The Sunday Times reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

Billionaire Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct said on May 17 that it was in advanced negotiations to sell the freehold rights to its property in the town of Shirebrook in central England, including a warehouse complex and distribution center, to KWAA Logix Sportivo Ltd. for 120.1 million pounds. The Times reports that EPF owns KWAA Logix Sportivo.

The U.K. sports retailer also said that upon completion of the deal, it will take a 15-year lease on the Shirebrook property and continue to operate it as a distribution center, offices and retail business.

