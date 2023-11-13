(Bloomberg) -- JBS SA, the world’s largest meat producer, posted third-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates as earnings from its North American beef business tumbled.

Adjusted profit from JBS’s North American beef unit — the company’s largest business — plunged almost 80% from a year earlier as profit margins narrowed, JBS said Monday in a statement. That undercut results for the Brazilian company, which posted adjusted earnings before items of $5.41 billion reais ($1.1 billion) — a 43% drop from the year-earlier period. Results missed the 5.49-billion real average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Meat producers including rival Tyson Foods Inc. have struggled with tighter supplies of cattle for slaughter, which have contributed to rising animal purchasing costs. There’s less cattle available in the US for meat companies including JBS to slaughter and process into beef as the nation’s herd has shrunk to the smallest in almost a decade.

Despite the beef woes, JBS saw resilience in its chicken and pork business in the US. Profit margins at its American pork business more than doubled as a reduction in costs with feed and hog acquisition more than offset lower wholesale pork prices.

Read More: Tyson Foods Expects Flat 2024 Sales as Beef Remains a Drag

“The pork business is back to normality,” Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Tomazoni said in a Monday interview.

Tomazoni said JBS is optimistic on the 2024 outlook as the company is set to benefit from recent capacity expansions in Brazil and a recovery in beef demand from China, the biggest destination for JBS exports.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.