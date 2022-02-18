(Bloomberg) -- Investors are ditching the debt of Mexico’s biggest non-bank lender after some of the industry’s top players fell into disgrace.

Bonds due 2029 from Unifin Financiera SAB, the country’s largest firm of its kind by market value, reached a fresh low of 54 cents on the dollar on Friday, extending this year’s slide to 36% -- the second biggest among all Latin American dollar notes, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. As the debt slumped, its credit-default swaps now imply a 63% probability that the firm will stop making debt payments within the next five years.

The equipment-leasing company is paying the price for a default by Credito Real SAB earlier this month and an accounting bombshell from Alpha Holding that led it to file for bankruptcy last year. While Unifin has had no revisions to its accounting or statements, investors worry the downfall in two of Mexico’s key non-bank lenders will make it harder for the firm to tap the overseas bond market and refinance debt due in the coming year.

A spokesperson for Unifin said the firm has demonstrated an ability to secure financing and has access to local markets, even if global markets are more challenging. The spokesperson said Unifin is prioritizing cash generation and that, if necessary, the board and a controlling shareholder could consider an equity injection.

“The debacle of Alpha and Credito Real have pretty much shut down access to the international markets” for the Mexican industry, said Rafael Elias, the managing director of Latin American corporate credit strategy at Banctrust & Co. in New York. “So what once was their most important source of funding operations, is for all practical purposes, gone.”

Unifin has tried to reassure investors by releasing early its quarterly and annual results, which showed an increase in net income for the fourth quarter, and affirming that controlling shareholders were ready to inject $100 million of capital, if necessary.

But the attempts have provided little relief to its securities, suggesting it will take more to convince investors. Unifin’s $200 million in notes maturing on Aug. 12 this year are down to 81 cents from above par almost four months ago, and debt due in 2023 is down to 60 cents on the dollar from 93 cents around the start of the year. The firm’s shares have tumbled 36% this year in Mexico.

Banctrust’s Elias expects Unifin’s bond maturing this year to be paid as long as the company’s statements on the availability of funding sources and the potential injection by shareholders bear fruit. The rest of the curve, however, has higher odds of default when factoring in current circumstances, he said.

Omotunde Lawal, head of emerging-market corporate debt at Barings in London, said unless the company finds banks to provide new lines to refinance, it is going to be in “a pickle.”

“At this point the company needs to find marginal buyers of its bonds against an overall weak market backdrop as well as a sector with negative headline noise,” she said. “It’s a tall ask.”

Credito Real’s failure to repay holders of a 170 million Swiss franc ($185 million) bond earlier this month has exacerbated doubts about the industry that surfaced last year. Alpha Holding disclosed a $200 million accounting error in April 2021. Credito Real followed with a revelation of its own -- namely that non-performing loans were about 82% higher than disclosed in an earlier filing. Unlike Alpha and Credito Real, Unifin has had no revisions to its accounting or statements.

Credito Real was downgraded repeatedly by credit-rating providers Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings before finally being declared in default last week. Unifin, meantime, has maintained a BB rating from Fitch and BB- rating from S&P, which a company spokesperson said “reflects our solid business model and expertise in the market, in addition to the adequate management by of the administration in the growth of the credit portfolio in highly competitive sectors.”

Still, Moody’s Investors Service warned this week that Credito Real’s nonpayment was negative for the industry overall, reducing market access for peers and decreasing their ability to fund credit growth or refinance maturing debt.

“We expect the most affected entities to be those that maintain low liquid resources against short-term debt maturities,” Moody’s analysts Felipe Carvallo and Luis Fernando Baza said in a note, touting transparency and accounting disclosure as critical to stoke investor confidence.

Alexis Panton, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus & Co, wrote in a note earlier this month that he sees some “emerging red flags” in regards to Unifin’s collections data, working capital and core solvency.

(Updates with fresh pricing throughout.)

