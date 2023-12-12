(Bloomberg) -- MBC Group, the Middle East’s biggest broadcaster, drew $14.5 billion in investor orders for its Saudi initial public offering of 831 million riyals ($222 million), boosting the year-end rush of listings in the Persian Gulf.

MBC set the IPO price at 25 riyals per share — the top of a marketed range — for its offering of a 10% stake in the company, according to a statement on Tuesday. The pricing values the broadcaster at $2.2 billion.

The strong investor demand shows that appetite for listings in the Middle East remains healthy even as IPOs elsewhere struggle to gain traction. High oil prices have helped buoy a listing boom over the past two years and investors flush with cash have been piling into the offerings which often perform well.

Retail buyers will be able to bid for the IPO between Dec. 14 and 18 while the trading date is still to be determined but is likely to be in 2024, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg.

Founded in London in 1991, MBC was the first privately-owned pan-Arab satellite TV group before the Saudi government took a 60% stake. Founder and chairman Waleed Al Ibrahim — one of the kingdom’s richest businessmen — has the remaining shares.

Repay Debt

MBC has 13 free-to-air TV channels and owns video-streaming service Shahid, which is the biggest such platform in the Middle East and North Africa in terms of subscribers, according to its prospectus.

MBC plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to repay debt, enhance its financial flexibility and invest in new content for Shahid and other initiatives.

Al Ibrahim was among dozens of billionaires locked up in Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton in 2017 as part of what the government called an anti-corruption campaign, but which was seen by others as a shake-down of some of the country’s wealthiest businesses and potential rivals.

After the emptying of the Ritz, the government took control of 60% of MBC — including shares belonging to the family of entrepreneur Saleh Kamel — while Al Ibrahim retained his 40% share.

MBC moved its headquarters to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in 2002, and then to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and SNB Capital are financial advisers, bookrunners and underwriters for the IPO, while GIB Capital is a financial adviser to the major shareholders.

