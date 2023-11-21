(Bloomberg) -- MBC Group, the Middle East’s biggest broadcaster, received approval from Saudi Arabia’s market regulator for its planned initial public offering.

The kingdom’s Capital Market Authority granted approval to sell a 10% stake, or 33.25 million shares, in the IPO, it said on Tuesday. The Saudi government owns a 60% stake in the broadcaster while the rest is held by founder and chairman Waleed Al Ibrahim, one of the kingdom’s richest businessmen.

Saudi Arabia’s IPO market picked up at the start of the summer after being virtually dormant for the first four months of the year. Even after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas at the start of October, the kingdom’s IPOs have held up well despite the resulting market volatility.

Read More: Mideast IPOs Pick Up in Year-End Rush, Defying Global Gloom

About $3.2 billion has been raised through Saudi listings this year, a 46% decrease year-on-year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Al Ibrahim was among dozens of billionaires locked up in Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton in 2017 as part of what the government called an anti-corruption campaign, but seen by others as a shake-down of some of the country’s wealthiest businesses and potential rivals.

After the emptying of the Ritz, the government took control of 60% of MBC — including shares belonging to the family of entrepreneur Saleh Kamel — while Al Ibrahim retained his 40% share.

MBC was founded in London in 1991. It moved its headquarters to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in 2002, and then to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. The first privately-owned pan-Arab satellite TV channel, it now includes over 17 TV channels and video-streaming service Shahid VIP.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.