(Bloomberg) -- A top staffer left the campaign of New York City mayoral hopeful Dianne Morales less than a month away from the June 22 primary.

Politico reported, citing unnamed sources, that campaign manager Whitney Hu quit after complaining about the treatment of Black and brown workers. Efforts to reach Hu for comment weren’t immediately successful.

Morales said in a statement Wednesday on Twitter that a “senior staff member” left and two others were “no longer active,” but didn’t name them.

“We are taking the necessary steps to address harm caused by certain staff on our campaign,” she wrote. “That process began last night when I sat with campaign staff -- many of whom I consider family -- for hours to listen to concerns on a myriad of issues. During this meeting, I accepted accountability in my role as the head of this campaign.”

Morales’s spokeswoman, Lauren Liles, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

The candidate’s statement cames after Morales, a nonprofit executive, was the only contender among eight leading candidates to not attend a National Action Network forum Tuesday evening moderated by the Reverend Al Sharpton.

Morales, 53, has gained traction in the crowded race. She would be the first choice of 9% of voters, according to a poll released Wednesday by Core Decision Analytics and Fontas Advisors, a political consultancy.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams led, with 18% of voters saying he would be their first pick in the ranked-choice race. Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang had 13% and former city sanitation chief Kathryn Garcia had 11%.

Morales pulled ahead of city comptroller Scott Stringer at 7%, former Wall Street executive Ray McGuire with 4%, and former Obama administration official Shaun Donovan, also at 4%.

The Morales campaign has seen a surge in contributions as her campaign raised $2.4 million in the filing period that ended May 17, according to the New York City Campaign Finance Board. She raised more than Garcia, who has been endorsed by the New York Times and New York Daily News. Garcia’s campaign raised $1.5 million.

