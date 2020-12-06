(Bloomberg) -- Vitol Group backed last week’s decision by OPEC+ to ease oil-output cuts gradually, saying energy demand would remain fragile until the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines.

OPEC+ has “done the right thing in light of the question of demand, given the winter virus conditions we still have ahead of any vaccine impact,” Mike Muller, the head of Asia for Vitol, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, said in an interview Sunday with Dubai-based consultant Gulf Intelligence.

Brent crude rose to an eight-month high of $49.25 a barrel on Friday, a day after OPEC+ opted to increase output by 500,000 barrels daily at the start of next year and hold monthly meetings to decide on subsequent moves. That was less than the hike of 2 million barrels a day the group initially planned for January when it agreed to cuts in April, during the height of the pandemic.

Thursday’s decision was far from smooth. During a fractious few days of talks, Saudi Arabia clashed with the United Arab Emirates. Riyadh is keen to keep production down, while Abu Dhabi believes its quota is unfair and wants to pump more oil. The discussions were “excruciating,” according to Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Still, Muller said the ability of the cartel -- an alliance of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and others such as Russia -- to reach a consensus among its 23 members gave traders confidence it could stabilize prices through the first quarter of 2021.

If the group retains its cohesion, “the market will continue to have great faith” in OPEC+, he said.

