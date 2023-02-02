Top Stories
Latest Videos
Related Video
5:52
Majority of Canadians determined to own a home despite affordability challenges: Survey
6:29
Started a side hustle? Seek expert advice to avoid tax season headaches
5:52
It's possible to have 'too much' in your RRSP: Tax expert
6:14
Opportunities in lumber stocks: Three hot picks from Daryl Swetlishoff
5:58
Food prices set to increase — again — as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
6:31
WestJet temporarily suspends service from 3 Canadian cities to Europe
11h ago
Rogers reports $508M Q4 profit, up from $405M a year earlier1:56
Rogers reports $508M Q4 profit, up from $405M a year earlier
Rogers Communications reported a fourth-quarter profit of $508 million, up from $405 million in the same quarter a year earlier as its revenue rose six per cent.
1h ago6:33
Utility board defies Nova Scotia government, allows 14 per cent power rate hike
Nova Scotia's utility regulator has defied the provincial government and approved an average 14 per cent increase in electricity rates over two years.
Feb 1
Solving a future puzzle: Managing cognitive decline
Losing mental capacity as you age may also mean losing your chance to make or alter a Will. While dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease can be health tragedies, they may not need to be financial ones if you consider doing your estate planning now.
4:29
Credit cards with travel rewards provide 'bang for your buck': Personal finance
4:29
The best credit cards and loyalty programs to earn you free groceries and travel
5:52
It's possible to have 'too much' in your RRSP: Tax expert
5:52
Best strategies to optimize your RRSP savings
4:58
The basics of crypto: How to start investing in digital assets
5:11
Consider ESG risks upfront for better returns: Sera Global’s Martha Tredgett
Jan 31
Michele Romanow strives to 'show up and take responsibility' after Clearco layoffs9:01
Michele Romanow strives to 'show up and take responsibility' after Clearco layoffs
Just days after stepping down as CEO of Clearco, founder Michele Romanow is still at the Toronto office every day and doesn’t have much time for extra hobbies.
Feb 18:05
Canadian pension plans posted 'hard-hitting' losses in 2022: RBC
Canadian defined benefit pension plans posted "hard-hitting" losses last year amid volatile global economic conditions, according to a new survey RBC Investor & Treasury Services (I&TS).
2h ago6:38
Ford shares slump after profit comes in short of estimates
Ford posted fourth-quarter profit that fell short of Wall Street estimates. “We should have done much better last year,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said in a statement.
Jan 31
Q4 economic growth slows to 1.6% as aggressive hikes bite7:39
Q4 economic growth slows to 1.6% as aggressive hikes bite
Canada’s economy geared down at the end of 2022, growing at about half the pace of the third quarter and setting the stage for a period of little to no growth.
2h ago7:51
Canada is 'more sensitive' to rate hikes than the U.S.: Economist
Canada’s economic growth is weighed down by its sensitivity to interest rates when compared to the U.S., allowing the Bank of Canada to pause rate hikes while its counterpart continues to drive rates higher, according to one economist.
5h ago5:00
Tough year ahead for tech despite Meta gains: Experts
Experts say 2023 will be another tough year for tech companies large and small, though they said recent downsizing at bigger names might actually help smaller businesses in the sector recruit and grow.
10h ago3:27
Canada Goose falls as economic woes, China spur outlook cut
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported revenue and earnings that fell far short of analysts' estimates after COVID-19 outbreaks hurt sales in China in December, the company's busiest month. The shares fell.
4h ago6:33
January home sales down 21 per cent from last month: Vancouver board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says January home sales were more than halved from the year before and down 21 per cent from December.
Jan 30
IMF eyes 'turning point' for world economy as growth bottoms7:17
IMF eyes 'turning point' for world economy as growth bottoms
The International Monetary Fund sees a "turning point" for the global economy as it raised its growth outlook for the first time in a year, with resilient U.S. spending and China’s reopening buttressing demand against a litany of risks.