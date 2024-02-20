(Bloomberg) -- Colchester Global Investors Ltd. is beefing up its investment in Latin American bonds that offer higher inflation-adjusted yields while continuing to sidestep Chinese debt — a formula that helped it beat 99% of its peers last year.

The UK-based bond house, which oversees $25 billion in assets, doesn’t hold Chinese debt after exiting the market at the end of 2022. Instead, it plans to add Brazilian, Colombian and Mexican bonds — countries that made up three of the top four performers in emerging market bonds last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“If you consistently own the higher expected real yield markets, over time you will be rewarded for doing that,” Keith Lloyd, chief executive officer and deputy chief investment officer at the firm said in a recent interview. “Differences in inflation are reflected in differences in real yield, which get reflected in the final portfolio.”

China’s 10-year bond offers an inflation-adjusted yield of around 3.2% while similar dated notes in Mexico and Brazil offer 4.4% and 6.3%, respectively. Latin American bonds also have the advantage of having a wider interest rate gap with the US, making them less vulnerable to Treasury moves as US bonds have whipsawed in recent weeks amid changing Federal Reserve policy bets.

The fund’s decision to stay out of China came even as foreign holdings of the nation’s bonds rose by the most on record in quarter through December amid bets that policymakers would cut interest rates to support an ailing economy.

Lloyd, who was previously an economist at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and lead fixed-income portfolio manager at the World Bank’s Investment Department, says China’s high corporate debt levels, especially for state-owned firms, can become a government debt problem and weigh on the economy.

The fund is also purchasing bonds from South Africa and Indonesia while it sees real yields on offer in Eastern European bonds as unattractive.

--With assistance from Marcus Wong and Wenjin Lv.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.