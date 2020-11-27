(Bloomberg) --

Randy Dishmon doesn't care much for investment strategies based on lumping stocks into boxes with labels like growth and value. The manager of the Invesco Global Focus Fund, which has returned 46% this year and consistently ranks in the top 1% of similar funds, joins the latest “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss how he approaches investing and the recent rotation in equities.

Some highlights of the conversation:“I remember stepping up in front of a roomful of people 12, 13 years ago when I first launched the fund and I put those boxes up and I said, ‘this is where money goes to die.’ And I stand by what I said 13 years ago: The world doesn't work that way. And allocating that way has never made any sense to me. It's a great way to own too much, and to lock in underperformance.”

