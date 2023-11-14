(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ Supreme Court has upheld a 2012 anti-graft court decision dismissing an ill-gotten wealth case against the family of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Sandiganbayan in September 2012 said the government body running after the Marcos family’s supposed wealth failed to prove that the assets “originated from the government’s resources,” according to the Supreme Court ruling promulgated on Oct. 3 and released on Tuesday.

The top court also denied a petition to review the case due to lack of merit.

Marcos’s father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted by a mass uprising in 1986 after allegedly amassing between $5 billion to $10 billion of public money through their cronies and associates, according to estimates from the Philippine government. About $3 billion has been recovered as of 2020 and lawsuits are still pending to obtain more.

Earlier this year, the anti-graft court denied petitions by the Marcos family to recover assets sequestered by the government.

