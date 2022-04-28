(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s largest clothing retailer LPP SA began talks about selling its Russian business, citing uncertainty caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

LPP operated 553 stores in neighboring Russia, its biggest market after Poland, at the end of January. The group suspended its fast-growing Russian operations in early March due to limitations caused by European Union sanctions, imposed after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

LPP decided to sell its Russian units Re Trading OOO and LLC Re Development “given the still uncertain situation and the impossibility to predict the fate of the armed conflict in the East,” according to a statement released on Thursday. The news was first reported by Russia’s TASS.

LPP’s Russian stores, combined with the group’s business in Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus, accounted for 27% of its total revenue in November 2021-January 2022.

The retailer has already written off 335 million zloty ($75 million) on Russian assets, and had 924.7 million of inventories in the country at the end of January.

The shares rose as much as 3.7% in Warsaw, the most in a week, outperforming Warsaw’s main stock index WIG20 which gained 0.7%.

