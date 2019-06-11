(Bloomberg) -- A top ally of President Vladimir Putin hit out at the drugs charges against a prominent investigative journalist that’s triggered a wave of protests about pressure on the media, in a rare Kremlin reversal in the face of grassroots opposition.

The prosecution of Ivan Golunov, a freelance reporter for the Latvia-based Meduza news outlet who has exposed official corruption, is either the result of “unprofessionalism, recklessness or a provocation,” the speaker of the senate, Valentina Matviyenko, said Tuesday according to state news service RIA Novosti. Violations in the handling of the case “cause distrust” of investigative authorities, she added.

Protesters have been picketing the police headquarters in Moscow and plan to take to the streets of the Russian capital Wednesday to demand that authorities exonerate Golunov. He denies the drugs-trafficking charges, which could carry a sentence of up to 20 years, and accuses police officers of planting narcotics on him.

Putin, 66, the longest-ruling Russian leader since dictator Josef Stalin, has faced a series of protests and plummeting ratings since last year amid dissatisfaction at stagnant living standards. He’s struggling for a way to hang onto power after the end of his current term in 2024, when he’s due to step down under the constitution, according to people close to the Kremlin.

The journalist’s case has in recent days drawn support from leading cultural figures and some pro-government politicians, as well as sympathetic coverage in state media, highlighting how growing discontent has spread to the elite.

“This is not about defending a journalist but about the need to defend any person who appears to be subjected to arbitrary treatment,” Yevgeny Primakov, son of a veteran politician of the same name who’s himself a lawmaker in Putin’s ruling United Russia party, said in an interview with the parliament’s official TV channel.

Putin Aware

Putin is aware of the public support for Golunov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika has taken the investigation under personal control, Matviyenko said.

Golunov at the time of his arrest said he’d been targeted because of his investigative reports alleging official corruption in the funeral business in Moscow. He had been receiving threats for the past 13 months, according to Meduza’s editor-in-chief, Ivan Kolpakov, who linked the drugs charges to the journalist’s work.

On Saturday, a Moscow district court freed the journalist under house arrest despite prosecutors’ demand for him to be kept in pre-trial detention.

Putin may decide to “sacrifice” some lower-ranking police officers to defuse the situation, said Alexei Mukhin, head of the Moscow-based Center for Political Information.

“There is a growing thirst for justice and the problem is getting more serious,” he said. “If the politicians don’t do anything, the country will be facing mass unrest. That’ll be a totally different political situation.”

