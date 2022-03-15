(Bloomberg) -- The top Republican senators on the defense, intelligence and foreign affairs committees are urging the Biden administration to expedite the delivery of arms and equipment to Ukraine as well as tap industry to surge production, using $13.6 billion in emergency funding.

Legislation signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday included over $3 billion for additional direct military assistance on top of $600 million in recent presidential drawdown authority for equipment that’s nearly all delivered. In a letter on Tuesday, the lawmakers suggest a long list of equipment in addition to more high-profile Stinger anti-aircraft and Javelin anti-armor missiles.

That list includes grenade launchers, small drones, rangefinders, binoculars and thermal imaging cameras, secure communications, first-aid kits, artillery, mortar and multiple-launch rocket systems, gas masks and protective chemical clothing, according to a letter sent to Biden by six senior Republicans.

The signatories were Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Idaho Senator James Risch and Representatives Mike Rogers, Michael Turner and Michael McCaul.

The lawmakers also urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to tap U.S. industry “to facilitate the availability of as much off-the-shelf equipment or ramp up production of such equipment as quickly as possible” of non-lethal material such as gas masks, body armor, helmets and medical kits and potable water systems.

