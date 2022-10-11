(Bloomberg) -- Republican US senators Rick Scott and Tom Cotton are campaigning alongside embattled Georgia GOP US Senate candidate Herschel Walker as he tries to reset a campaign beset by drama just weeks before Election Day.

Scott, a Florida lawmaker and chair of the party’s Senate campaign arm, and Cotton, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, are helping Walker kick off a campaign week that ends with his sole debate against incumbent Democratic US Senator Raphael Warnock. Over the past week, Walker, who opposes abortion rights, has been rocked by allegations that he paid for one and tried to fund another for the same ex-girlfriend. The fallout led to one of his children taking to social media to publicly criticize him.

The event with Scott and Cotton coincides with the last day of voter registration in Georgia. Warnock and Walker are set to debate in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday. Early voting in Georgia begins Monday for the Nov. 8 election.

Walker is backed by former President Donald Trump, whose super PACPAC began airing ads last week to bolster the former football star.

The public display of Republican Party support puts on display Georgia’s electoral importance for both the current election, but also the 2024 presidential election. Democrats flipped both of Georgia’s Senate seats in 2021, after President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win the state in three decades. Republicans aim to make a last stand to prevent the once-reliably Republican state from becoming a swing state.

But as Walker seeks to politically weather an ex-girlfriend’s claims he paid for one abortion, and urged her to have another, some of Georgia’s top Republicans have backed off. Some have also criticized him publicly, including Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan in an Oct. 6 CNN opinion column. Walker also fired his political director last week, a sign of turmoil within his team.

Independent analysts rate the Senate race as a toss-up. Republicans need just a net gain of one seat to have a majority in the Senate. The party is strongly favored to take the House.

Scott issued a statement that Democrats are out to destroy the US and that he’s “proud to stand with Herschel Walker” to protect Georgians. Cotton tweeted that he was “excited” to be headed to Georgia to campaign with Walker.

While accusations against Walker may have eroded some of his party support, there are those who remain “more interested in taking the Senate than who takes them there,” said Charles Bullock, a University of Georgia political scientist.

Meanwhile, Warnock, who took part Sunday in the Atlanta Pride Festival, is set to appear at an Atlanta community center Tuesday to meet with attendees and make remarks. On Wednesday, Warnock is to attend a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Atlanta.

Democrats have seen erosion in their support from that key constituency in recent elections.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.