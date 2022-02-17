(Bloomberg) -- The banker running SEB AB’s Swedish corporate finance unit is expecting another banner year for her equity capital markets team.

“We have a good pipeline of more than 20 IPOs across the Nordics so we are positive on the outlook,” Maria Rimback said in an interview. “We’re always open to recruit when we find talent, and expect to continue to increase the team this year.”

She expects to build on the “really strong momentum” from last year when the IPO haul in the Nordic region’s biggest economy climbed to a record $14 billion, second only to the U.K. in Europe. But the focus will be more on small and medium-sized companies than blockbuster deals like Volvo Car AB, she said.

The success of the Swedish IPO market has been fueled by a receptive investor base, both institutionally and at the retail level, as well as a vibrant startup scene that has just “exploded,” according to recent comments by SEB’s Chief Executive Officer Johan Torgeby.

But the volatility stalking global markets has hampered activity in the early part of the year. “It’s unlikely we’ll see the same the number of IPOs and volumes compared with 2021,” Rimback said.

Still, the Swedish banker who started at SEB as a trainee back in 2006 expects business to pick up come spring. She pointed to the private placement for electric motorbike company Cake O Emission AB and a 3.5 billion kronor ($380 million) directed share issue for SwedenCare AB as examples of what can be done.

“We can still do transactions in these volatile times,” she said.

