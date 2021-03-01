(Bloomberg) -- The Senate’s second-ranking Democrat saw a smoother path for passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill after a proposed minimum-wage hike that had divided lawmakers was set aside.

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said he was unaware of any major issues over which the Democratic caucus is likely to be split as the chamber takes up the Covid-19 bill. The House passed the legislation on Saturday, and congressional leaders are aiming to send it to Biden by March 14.

Biden is set to meet with a group of moderate Democratic senators Monday as the White House looks to sew up the president’s first signature legislative package.

Top Senate Democrat Sees Fewer Complications for Bill

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democratic leader, said the task of passing the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill was made “less complicated” after the Senate parliamentarian ruled last week that a proposed minimum-wage hike doesn’t qualify under fast-track budget rules that Democrats are using to pass it without Republican support.

While Durbin said he’s disappointed a House-passed $15-an-hour wage hike is now all-but-sure to be out of the Senate’s bill, he acknowledged the ruling puts aside a proposal that could have cost the votes of moderate Democrats.

Durbin also said he doesn’t expect Vice President Kamala Harris to take steps to disregard the parliamentarian’s position -- despite calls by some House Democratic progressives that she do so in her role presiding over the Senate.

“I don’t think that’s going to work,” Durbin said. “I hope that we think very seriously about dealing with the minimum wage in a different venue.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said the administration remains committed to a minimum-wage hike. The administration will work with “members of Congress, with their staffs, about the best vehicle moving forward. But we don’t have a clear answer on what that looks like at this point.”

Psaki also said that Biden will be speaking with a group of moderate Senate Democrats Monday afternoon as he continues work on getting the stimulus bill enacted. The virtual meeting is set to include nine senators, with Durbin and Joe Manchin of West Virginia among them.

Senators in both parties will have a chance to offer what could amount to scores of amendments on the relief package when the Senate takes it up in coming days. While Durbin said he hasn’t seen any of the changes that might be proposed, he doesn’t know of any issues that could divide Democrats in the debate and threaten passage of the legislation. -- Laura Litvan

Goldman Sees Next Biden Package Totaling ‘At Least $2 Trillion’

Biden’s longer-term economic stimulus plan, set to be unveiled after passage of the $1.9 trillion relief bill, will likely weigh in at “at least” $2 trillion, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists predicted.

“If the proposal broadens to other areas --child care, student loans, or health care, to name a few possibilities -- the amount could rise substantially” beyond $2 trillion, Goldman economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a note on Sunday.

The program is likely to span 10 years, with a potential increase in spending beyond current projections of $100 billion for 2022, the Goldman team wrote.

Tax hikes will be used to pay for part of the next package, and Goldman estimated lawmakers could enact revenue-raising measures that would bring in about $700 billion to $800 billion net over ten years.

