4:05
Bankruptcy: Experts explain how to rebuild credit
-
4:15
How generation Z should prepare their finances for 2023
-
5:10
How to pay down debt quickly according to the experts
-
5:32
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
-
6:23
Boxing Day sales start early to woo customers after lacklustre Black Friday
-
7:36
Grocery shoplifting on the rise in Canada amid inflation, industry insiders say
-
-
22h ago
Canadians focused on repaying debt in 2023: CIBC survey11:16
Canadians focused on repaying debt in 2023: CIBC survey
Repaying debt is a common financial goal for Canadians heading into 2023, a new survey has found, as inflation, high interest rates and fears of a potential recession stay top of mind.
-
49m ago13:37
The Daily Chase: Markets point to a green open; Suncor temporarily shuts down Colorado refinery
North American equity market futures are pointing to a modestly higher open after a broadly negative session on Wednesday.
-
23h ago
Principal residence exemption: What you don’t know could hurt you
Canadians can claim the principal residence exemption (PRE) on the sale of a home. But there are misconceptions about how the PRE works if you’re selling at a loss, or you’re renting out your home to work remotely elsewhere. Kim Parlee talks with Georgia Swan, Tax and Estate Planner, TD Wealth.
Dec 286:15
Tesla fans keep buying, unbowed by the US$720B wipeout
Even the worst year ever for Tesla shares hasn’t shaken individual investors’ faith in the electric-vehicle maker and its billionaire chief executive officer, Elon Musk.
-
23h ago
It's a make-or-break year for these battered companies7:05
It's a make-or-break year for these battered companies
U.S. companies had a lot to overcome in the latter half of 2022 with rising interest rates, more budget-conscious consumers and a sagging stock market. That’s left some of them in very tough spots at the start of the new year.
-
Dec 281:18
First Quantum says negotiations restarted on future of Panama mine
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. said it is back in discussions with the government of Panama over a benefits sharing agreement as it looks to avoid a shutdown of its Cobre Panamá mine.
-
Dec 1
Interest rates will dictate the extent household debt may impact the economy: Strategist7:19
Interest rates will dictate the extent household debt may impact the economy: Strategist
The Bank of Canada has identified household debt and housing as two key liabilities to the Canadian economy, however, one strategist says the extent of the vulnerability largely depends on what will happen with interest rates.
-
Dec 282:05
Canadian oilpatch likely to surpass 2022's production record, but only slightly
Canadian oil and gas companies are expected to increase spending in 2023, but analysts say it will be another year of modest growth and not a return to boom times.
-
Dec 286:56
Review of RBC's $13.5B takeover of HSBC Canada shows limits to system: critics
Royal Bank of Canada's proposed $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Bank Canada will face scrutiny from Canada's competition watchdogs in the year ahead, but critics say their leash is too short while efforts in the U.S. point to potential ways of doing it better.
-
Dec 288:35
Retirement: 6 ways to make extra money
More than 1 in 4 retirees say they’re spending more than they can afford, according to an October 2022 survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. With inflation at 7.1 per cent in November, it’s not surprising that savings aren’t going as far as they used to. But there are ways to bring in extra income without taking on a full-time job.
-
16h ago7:05
TSX recap: Index finishes down 1.14% amid weakness in energy stocks
Canada's main stock index fell more than one per cent Wednesday, with broad-based losses led by the energy sector, while U.S. markets also fell by more than one per cent.
-
Dec 21
Energy stocks will be hot again in 2023. But now it's about dividends9:59
Energy stocks will be hot again in 2023. But now it's about dividends
After two straight years of big gains, energy stocks could outperform the market again in 2023, but this time it will be higher dividends rather than an oil rally that will spur appetite for the industry.
-
Dec 12
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio climbed higher in third quarter5:10
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio climbed higher in third quarter
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadian households owe relative to their income rose in the third quarter.