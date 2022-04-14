(Bloomberg) -- In the two years that Roxanne Rife worked at the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, she says she watched her boss Frank Snyder push every one of her female co-workers to tears.

While doing clerical work for Snyder, the organization’s secretary-treasurer, Rife says she faced routine humiliations and witnessed other female colleagues endure the same. He frequently yelled at her in front of other employees for things as benign as taking a late lunch and she says she once watched him scream at a co-worker during a Zoom meeting for asking about a grant proposal.

“Frank was always mad — he was always on somebody about something, constantly harassing somebody,” said Rife, who quit her job last summer. “It was terrifying to watch.”

A couple months after resigning, Rife reached out via an attorney to the national AFL-CIO, telling them she had grounds for a civil rights complaint about her experience. She hoped that Liz Shuler, the first ever female president of the organization, who took the helm in August, would take her claims seriously and at least reach out to learn more. Instead, she heard back from an AFL-CIO lawyer, who said the group wasn’t legally liable for any of Rife’s allegations. Shuler then went on to praise Snyder in a March speech for his “incredible leadership”; the next day, he was elected president of the Pennsylvania chapter.

Rife in February filed a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against not just the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO but its national counterpart, the largest union group in the U.S. The complaint alleges that Rife was subjected to a hostile, discriminatory work environment that harmed her health and ultimately forced her to resign. The filing argues both the AFL-CIO and its Pennsylvania chapter should be considered employers liable for her mistreatment.

Daniel Fee, a spokesperson for Snyder, called Rife’s claims “unfounded accusations against Frank” by someone who left “to take a job in another city,” and did not avail herself of the “formal processes available” at the time. (Rife says she repeatedly raised concerns to retiring Pennsylvania AFL-CIO president Rick Bloomingdale.) “Frank is proud that even in the midst of the most difficult fights for Pennsylvania’s workers, he has always been a strong and fair boss.”

On April 6, a week after Snyder’s election and five months after Rife first reached out, Shuler sent a memo to leaders of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO stating that “at the request of the officers and Executive Committee of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO,” the national AFL-CIO would bring in an “independent investigator” to probe unspecified “recent allegations of misconduct.” (Snyder is an officer of the Pennsylvania group.)

“We take the allegations against the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO very seriously, and we have launched an independent investigation intended to assure a thorough, impartial and accurate examination of the facts,” Shuler said in an emailed statement, without specifically referencing Snyder or Rife’s complaint. “We urge anyone with information relevant to the allegations to contact the investigator.” Snyder’s spokesperson said, “he has requested a full, independent investigation of any and all allegations that have been made.”

Rife is among more than a dozen current and former staffers for the national AFL-CIO or its Pennsylvania affiliate that told Bloomberg News they witnessed Snyder subjecting staffers, and especially women, to humiliation, bullying, and degrading language, sometimes bringing them to tears. Several who complained to his boss, Bloomingdale, say he did nothing to stop the behavior, and often excused it.

Fee, who is also a spokesperson for Bloomingdale, said that, “the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO is an organization that is committed to diversity, equity and opportunity and there is no place for abusive or untoward behavior.” He said the two men would not be commenting further “out of respect for the process.”

In recent years, several major U.S. unions, which strive to secure safe and equitable workplaces for their members, have faced internal workplace misconduct complaints of their own. The president of the largest federal employee union resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct. So did an architect of the Service Employees International Union’s “Fight For $15” campaign. In each case, staffers said they’d tried raising concerns years earlier about their own leaders’ abuse of power, to no avail. Now, as the national AFL-CIO probes alleged misconduct at its Pennsylvania affiliate, people who’ve worked for both groups say the federation had ample warning and authority to act much earlier there too.

“It was understood at the AFL-CIO, loyalty matters over issues that we profess to care about, such as racism, sexism, and all of the -isms,” said Tefere Gebre, who this year resigned as executive vice president of the AFL-CIO to work for Greenpeace. “It was known in the building that we’re going to look the other way. Pennsylvania is the number one example of that.”

Concerns about Snyder had been raised to the AFL-CIO during a formal grievance filed in 2016 by employees of the national group who’d been stationed in Pennsylvania in the lead-up to the presidential election. Shuler, who was then the national AFL-CIO’s secretary-treasurer, was made aware that Snyder’s behavior was a major component of the claims, according to people familiar with the discussions. Fee, the spokesperson for Snyder and Bloomingdale, said neither were interviewed as part of the process.

One supervisor, David Eckstein, said in an interview with Bloomberg that he witnessed Synder refer to a woman as a “f-cking bitch,” make another cry, call a man a “f-cking loser,” and describe a gay staffer as more interested in performing fellatio than his job duties.

The AFL-CIO ultimately settled the grievance with an agreement that would allow an ombudsman to address future misconduct. The AFL-CIO did not comment on whether that ever happened.

When asked in 2017 about the Pennsylvania grievance and other harassment issues at the federation, Shuler, along with other AFL-CIO top brass, said in a statement sent to Bloomberg that “no organization, including our own, is immune to a culture that has allowed both women and men to feel unsafe and threatened on the job.” They also pledged “to double down on our efforts” to stamp out harassment and discrimination.

In the years since, however, Snyder continued verbally abusing people, according to seven people who’ve worked with him. During several weekly staff meetings in 2019, Snyder would pick an employee to berate and humiliate, multiple people in those meetings said.

Current and former staff say they repeatedly raised concerns about Snyder to Bloomingdale, who would respond by dismissing the issue as “Frank being Frank,” reassuring them that he would never become the group’s president, or suggesting ways to avoid angering him.

In his letter to Rife last fall, the AFL-CIO attorney wrote that it did not have “any control over personnel matters at the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO.”

The AFL-CIO’s governing documents, cited by Rife, state that the federation has the power to discipline, suspend, or expel state groups’ officers, or to commandeer their operations when necessary.

Last August, in her first weeks as AFL-CIO president, Shuler publicly called for the resignation of the Delaware AFL-CIO’s executive director after the Associated Press reported he invoked a racist and sexist slur. (The Delaware official has apologized and retired.)

“The leadership team at the AFL-CIO and I are committed to ending discrimination and bigotry in all its forms,” Shuler said at the time. “America’s labor movement must use our position of trust to lead by example.”

In her April 13 statement to Bloomberg she said, “harassment on the job is unacceptable and a violation of the AFL-CIO’s Code of Conduct. Under my administration, we will shine a light on it, weed it out and do our part to guarantee a safe and dignified workplace for every single person, inside and outside of the labor movement.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.