(Bloomberg) -- A top-performing global equity fund is shifting its attention away from technology stocks on expectations this year’s rally won’t repeat in 2024.

While a modest overweight on US tech behemoths has benefited the AMP Specialist International Share Fund in 2023, their prospects for earnings growth are already well priced in, according to Trent Loi, a Sydney-based portfolio manager for the strategy. He’s not looking to trim tech positions yet, but is betting that energy and health shares will be next year’s winners. The A$2.6 billion ($1.7 billion) fund has grown 18% in 2023, beating 97% of peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Tech stocks should flatline under the “best scenario” for 2024, Loi said. “They shouldn’t be as big of a driver in the next year’s returns, and that could be a bit of a market rotation as well.”

The Federal Reserve’s recent pivot toward policy easing hasn’t changed his outlook. Optimism over potential rate cuts has already been factored in for big tech shares, and further multiple expansion would require significant changes to company fundamentals, Loi said.

The fund holds all of the so-called Magnificent Seven tech stocks that have collectively trounced the rest of the market. Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc., up 187% this year, is the fund’s largest overweight of the group. It also holds large positions in Microsoft Corp. and Nvidia Corp.

Energy stocks are now tipped to outperform, with oil prices set to gain from a lack of planned pipeline projects and a flurry of deals activity, according to Loi. The fund holds shares in Inpex Corp, TotalEnergies SE, Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc.

Worries about excess supplies have jolted oil markets and sent crude futures retreating since September. A recent move by OPEC and its allies to extend and deepen output cuts has failed to stem the commodity’s slide, with investors skeptical that the cartel will succeed in tightening the market.

Still, oil is likely to face supply constraints further ahead, Loi said. Environmental concerns have made it tough to develop new energy projects and there are no significant pipelines coming online in the next decade, which could pressure stockpiles and boost the commodity’s price.

The fund also likes health shares and expects weight-loss stocks to rally further. Loi owns holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co.

“A lot of the pharmaceutical companies, their valuations are still reasonable but with very solid earnings outlooks,” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.