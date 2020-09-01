(Bloomberg) -- House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal fended off a challenger backed by a progressive coalition, led by first-term Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to win in the Massachusetts Democratic primary.

The head of the tax-code writing committee since 2019 defeated Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse to run for re-election in November in the solidly Democratic 1st Congressional District in the central and western portion of the state with no Republican opponent.

In his first run for Congress, Morse, 31, had sought to build on three successful progressive primary challenges against members of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House Democratic establishment, including a win against Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel in New York.

But Neal, 71, first elected to Congress in 1988, took the lesson from those earlier contests and campaigned hard to keep his seat. He also had the backing of Pelosi and other influential Democratic Party leaders as well as an unusual cross-party endorsement from the state’s popular Republican governor, Charlie Baker.

The race was held in the shadow of another high-profile contest Tuesday that also drew in Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez -- the Democratic Senate primary between incumbent Ed Markey, who was backed by Ocasio-Cortez, and Representative Joe Kennedy, who was endorsed by Pelosi.

The House contest grew especially heated in recent weeks.

Morse accused Neal of using his power to benefit corporations while not doing enough on issues like climate change, and of accepting what he labels as special interest political action committee donations. He argued he would better represent the interests of the district’s constituents.

But Morse was accused by College Democrats of Massachusetts in a letter of “dangerous and inappropriate” relationships and behavior with students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he had taught a course. Morse said the relationships were consensual, and that he didn’t date anyone he taught. During a debate he tried to link the allegations to a “backroom coordinated political smear” by Neal supporters. Neal has denied having anything to do with the allegations.

Late in the campaign, Ocasio-Cortez backed Morse through her political action committee, Courage to Change -- timing that gave him a lift amid the allegations.

Morse’s campaign had been depicted as among the realistic challenges by the Democratic Party’s far-left against more-centrist incumbents. Neal drew added attention because his committee is a key congressional panel dealing with social safety net programs.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a leading voice for progressive insurgents since her own upset election to the House in 2018, defeating then-House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley. Her backing of like-minded activists against incumbents repeatedly has put her at odds with Pelosi.

