Top Texas Court Allows Child-Abuse Probes for Parents of Trans Kids

(Bloomberg) -- Texas’ top appeals court lifted a statewide injunction blocking Governor Greg Abbott’s crackdown on gender-affirming care for minors, but with a catch.

The ruling Friday also found that child welfare officials must get a judge’s sign-off to act on the results of any child abuse investigation. Abbott had directed Texas officials to investigate such care as potential abuse.

The decision breathes new life into Abbott’s crackdown on health care for trans youth, without backing his authority to enforce his plan.

