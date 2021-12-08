(Bloomberg) -- Texas’s top utility regulator said he’s confident new reforms will ensure “the lights will stay on” after the state suffered catastrophic blackouts during a winter storm in February.

“Texans should know that they have the best grid that the state has ever had coming into winter,” Texas Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake said Wednesday in a press conference.

For the first time ever, Texas power plants will be required to winterize their facilities, he said. New rules will also make sure that critical natural gas facilities will keep fuel flowing to power plants, he said.

The state’s grid operator has already started inspections of the winter preparations by power producers, said Brad Jones, interim chief executive officer of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Ercot expects to inspect more than 300 generating units and 21 transmission providers in December, he said.

