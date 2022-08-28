(Bloomberg) -- Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl, Thailand’s biggest private hospital operator, expects a rebound in international patient arrivals to make up for an expected decline in revenue from Covid-19 treatment and services.

Foreign patients seeking treatment at Bangkok Dusit’s 53 hospitals in the Thai capital and other tourist hotspots have reached about 90% of the pre-pandemic level, Chief Executive Officer Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth said. The recovery in fly-in patients are led by those from the Middle East, Australia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

But a slower-than-expected return of European tourists may still weigh on earnings in the second half, especially of hospitals in places such as Phuket, Koh Samui and Pattaya as they serve visitors from the region, she said.

Thailand aims to attract more foreign visitors in the post-Covid era by positioning itself as a medical tourism hub by showcasing its relative success in handling the pandemic. The country has seen a better-than-expected recovery in tourist arrivals after the government last month scrapped most of the restrictions on travel and businesses.

“The return of overseas patients has provided some support to our earnings even as the improving outbreak cuts Covid-related service revenue,” Poramaporn said in an interview last week. “Still, we are cautious about the outlook with the global economic slowdown especially in Europe from where travelers are returning much slower than other regions.”

Bangkok Dusit reported a 23% decline in second-quarter net income from the previous quarter after the government suspended Covid service payment to private hospitals with most patients resorting to home isolation. But the share of revenue from foreign patients rose to 24%, up from 22% in the January-March period and 19% a year earlier, according to a company statement.

Thailand will downgrade Covid-19 from a “dangerous” communicable disease to one that only “needs monitoring” starting September as the severity of infections and deaths ease. It will also permit an extended length of stay for foreign tourists between October and March to bolster an economic recovery.

Bangkok Dusit is betting big on wellness tourism and the company in May unveiled a plan to set up a wellness center in central Bangkok at an estimated investment of 23.5 billion baht ($650 million). Wellness services will be the main revenue growth driver over the next decade, Poramaporn said.

The company’s shares have rallied about 22% this year, outperforming the benchmark stock index that’s down almost 1% during the period.

