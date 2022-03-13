(Bloomberg) -- Denso Corp., one of Toyota Motor Corp.’s top suppliers, was targeted by group of hackers threatening to disclose its information unless the Japanese maker of electronics for automobiles paid money, national broadcaster NHK reported.

A representative for Denso said that there was an unauthorized access to its network in Germany, NHK reported. A call to Denso outside regular business hours wasn’t answered.

If confirmed, this would mark the second cyberattack against a Toyota supplier in the past few weeks. The world’s top carmaker idled all of its factories in Japan two weeks ago after parts supplier Kojima Press Industry Co. was hit by an attack to its systems. Although production resumed after a day, the incident was yet another blow to Toyota as it was seeking to recover production lost in recent months to chip shortages and Covid-related disruptions.

The group that accessed Denso’s systems threatened to disclose them on a website on the dark web, according to NHK.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.