(Bloomberg) -- The two prosecutors leading the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal case against former President Donald Trump’s company and its longtime chief financial officer resigned unexpectedly, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, who have led the criminal investigation in the Trump Organization, quit the office on Wednesday, the person said, less than two months after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took office. Bragg inherited the investigation from his predecessor, Cyrus Vance, who brought the politically charged case just before he left office after 10 years on the job.

The resignations are a major twist in the ongoing investigation, which has already led to criminal tax charges being filed last year against the company and CFO Allen Weisselberg. The company and Weisselberg, who stepped down from his position after being charged, both pleaded not guilty and moved to dismiss the case last month.

The district attorney’s office didn’t return a call for comment, nor did Dunne or Pomerantz.

Vance had accused Weisselberg and the Trump Organization of avoiding income taxes by paying employees with unreported perks, including luxury apartments, cars and private-school tuition. In his motion to dismiss the case, the former CFO claimed charges were filed against him because he refused to cooperate with prosecutors and “flip” on Trump.

The criminal case is being conducted in cooperation with New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office said on Wednesday that the probe is ongoing and “robust.”

The Trump Organization has long argued the investigations are politically motivated. In May, Trump issued a statement accusing James and Vance of being “possessed, at an unprecedented level, with destroying the political fortunes of President Donald J. Trump.”

