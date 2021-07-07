(Bloomberg) -- Akbank TAS, Turkey’s second-largest lender by market value, said it’s been suffering widespread system outages since early Tuesday that prompted it to accept a delay in payments owed by customers.

Loan and credit card payments can be made a day later without accruing any interest because an issue in the bank’s mainframe computer was affecting all customer services, Akbank said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. It denied that the outages were the result of a cyber attack and said clients’ data haven’t been compromised.

Akbank shares extended losses for a second day after its systems were first disrupted on Tuesday. The stock dropped as much as 1.1% in Istanbul and was trading 0.6% lower as of 11:01 a.m., underperforming a gain in the 12-member banking index.

Akbank has 5.7 million digital clients, with 16% of all financial transactions carried out on its mobile platform as of end-March, according to its website.

In 2016, Akbank said it had intervened to stop a cyber attack, which was then part of a wave of assaults on financial systems worldwide via the Swift global money transfer network. The Turkish bank suffered a maximum loss of $4 million in the incident.

