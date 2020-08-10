(Bloomberg) -- Chief executives of the U.K.’s biggest listed companies will see their remuneration drop as much as 10% because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the stock market, according to an analysis by Deloitte.

The median compensation for chief executive officers of companies in the FTSE 100 Index was 3.7 million pounds ($4.8 million) last year, according to a summary of the consulting firm’s annual report on pay. Packages were based on estimated values of share awards prior to the emergence of Covid-19, meaning the actual values will slide when re-calculated next year.

The U.K. benchmark FTSE 100 has plunged 20% this year, after lockdown measures implemented in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus hurt the travel industry, property market and store-dependent retailers. The median CEO package fell 8.8% in 2018 to 3.65 million pounds, according to Deloitte’s figures.

Since publishing their 2019 annual reports, more than half of the FTSE 100 companies have announced pay cuts, usually in the form of lower salaries, Deloitte said. Investors “have issued clear guidance that decisions on executive pay in the coming year should reflect the workforce, investor and wider stakeholder experience,” it said.

“In the year ahead, executive pay will be under intense scrutiny to ensure that executives are not insulated from the wider economic and social impact of Covid-19,” Stephen Cahill, vice chairman at Deloitte, said in the summary.

