(Bloomberg) -- One of the Biden administration’s top foreign policy officials will head to the Solomon Islands this week in the latest step by the U.S. and Australia to ramp up pressure on Honiara to abandon a potential security pact with China.

U.S. National Security Council (NSC) Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell will lead a delegation of American officials to the Solomon Islands in coming days, according to a statement from NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson released on Monday. The tour will also include Hawaii, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

“The delegation will meet with senior government officials to ensure our partnerships deliver prosperity, security, and peace across the Pacific Islands and the Indo-Pacific,” Watson said in her statement.

Campbell’s visit comes one week after Australia’s Pacific Minister Zed Seselja made an unusual mid-election campaign trip to the Solomon Islands, where he publicly asked the Pacific nation’s leadership to “consider” not signing the security pact with Beijing.

The flurry of diplomacy was sparked by the leaking of a draft agreement in late March between the Chinese government and the Solomon Islands which would allow the deployment of China’s security forces in the case of domestic unrest. The agreement could also allow a safe harbor for Chinese naval vessels just 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Australian coastline.

Australia and the U.S. have long been concerned about Beijing negotiating a military base in the Pacific, which would allow the Chinese government to operate its forces in much closer proximity to both countries.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday, Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the government was concerned about a “lack of transparency” in the security agreement. But Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has insisted the pact would not allow China to construct a military base and has strongly asserted his country’s right to an independent foreign policy.

