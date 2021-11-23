(Bloomberg) -- The top military officers of the U.S. and Russia spoke Tuesday as tensions remain high over Moscow’s deployment of about 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, talked by phone about “several security-related issues of concern,” according to a statement from the Joint Chiefs.

“The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk reduction and operational de-confliction,” according to the statement. “In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private.”

The call comes after the U.S. shared intelligence with European allies that shows a buildup of Russian troops and artillery to prepare for a rapid, large-scale push into Ukraine from multiple locations if President Vladimir Putin decided to invade, according to people familiar with the conversations.

