Top U.S. Shale Driller EQT Doesn't Want to Miss Out on the Next Rally in Gas Prices

(Bloomberg) -- America’s largest shale-gas driller is updating its hedging strategy to profit from the next price rally of the heating and power-generation fuel, after missing out on the latest one.

EQT Corp.’s reduced debt burden is allowing the Pittsburgh-based producer to gradually shift from a defensive hedging strategy to one that will give it “large upside exposure” to higher prices and booming cash flows over the next few years, Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice said on a conference call with analysts.

Gas futures in New York jumped almost 50% last year after shale drillers slowed down production growth, while winter supply shortages crippled economies from Europe to Asia, boosting demand for U.S. exports.

EQT was slammed by investors after locking in prices for most of its gas supplies just before the rally that sent prices to seven-year highs. The move caused EQT billions in financial losses, capped cash flows and forced the company to unwind some of its wrong-way price bets.

The company has hedges in place for about 65% of its planned 2022 output, according to an earnings presentation. For next year, it already has 42%, Chief Financial Officer David Khani said on the call.

“For 2023, we’ve layered on an overall floor of approximately $3 and a ceiling of approximately $5,” Khani said, referring to gas prices. The hedges “locked in free cash flow to execute on our shareholder return program.”

Current levels mean that every 10 cent increase in “unhedged realized prices” will provide EQT with an extra $200 million in free cash flows or 50 cents per share, Rice said.

Gas futures fell 1.4% to 3.953 per million British thermal unit around 12:40 p.m. in New York, paring this year’s gain to about 6%

EQT rose 1.4% to $21.81, leaving the shares little changed so far this year, following a 72% jump in 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.