(Bloomberg) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC said it was not currently in talks with smaller rival Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, following a report that the two were close to finalizing a potential merger.

“While the bank does not typically comment on speculation as a matter of policy, FAB strongly denies the report, and currently has not entered discussions with ADCB to pursue any merger activity” the lender said on Wednesday.

In a separate statement, ADCB also denied the report in Al Arabiya and said it was focused on implementing its five-year strategy.

The banks are two of the biggest in Abu Dhabi and any deal would create one of the largest Middle East lenders by assets. FAB has assets of $272 billion, while ADCB has $120 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

FAB has a market capitalization of $68 billion and its shares have gained 21% year-to-date, while ADCB is valued at $20 billion after a 27% increase.

