(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG’s head of investment banking in the Middle East is set to join Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Michael Cleanis, a managing director and head of global banking for the Middle East and North Africa, has spent 12 years with UBS in Dubai. He has been mainly covering the region’s sovereign wealth funds and advised on several major deals including the merger to create the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC.

“We remain committed to our business in MENA and retain a significant presence in the region,” said UBS in a statement. Mubadala declined to comment, while Cleanis couldn’t be reached for comment.

Investment banking activity has been picking up in the Middle East, spurred by a raft of initial public offerings in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. The financial services industry has also been consolidating as states build domestic champions to finance their economic reform programs.

UBS employs just a handful of investment bankers in the Gulf region, and is currently working alongside other banks as an adviser on the public listing of Dubai’s Tecom Group. The bank’s wealth management division, meanwhile, has been expanding. Last year, it poached a team from rival Credit Suisse Group AG for the United Arab Emirates.

The bank’s wider emerging markets business has lost several senior dealmakers recently. UBS has scaled down its investment bank in South Africa, Bloomberg reported in December. Pawel Dela, who was head of investment banking in Poland, joined Morgan Stanley late last year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.