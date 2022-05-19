(Bloomberg) --

UK politicians should leave the Bank of England to “get on with the job” and concentrate on helping the poorest households through the cost-of-living crisis, one of Britain’s leading economists said.

Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said that ministers’ deflection of blame for the worst drop in living standards in decades was “misguided.”

“It’s important that politicians don’t seek to hide behind the central banks and do their jobs,” Chadha said, adding that ministers should “ask themselves: What can we do to help those who cannot help themselves?”

The remarks feed into the debate about how Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government should respond to the highest inflation rate in 40 years, which is eroding the spending power of consumers.

Ministers have criticized the BOE’s handling of inflation but so far targeted aid mostly to those in work, skipping over groups like pensioners and people on benefits who are hit hardest by the squeeze.

Chadha is an oft-cited name to join the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee, though he revealed he has never applied. He’s just published a book titled, “The Money Minders: The Parables, Trade-Offs and Lags of Central Banking.” His remarks sought to defend the BOE and highlight what the government should do for consumers.

“It’s the politician’s job not to criticize the bank’s choice of instruments that has, in this case, reduced output volatility, but to concentrate on the implications particularly for poor households, and to concoct policies to try and offset the impact on them,” said Chadha. “That’s where they should be focusing their attention, rather than criticizing the bank.”

Chadha said he would have have halted the BOE’s stimulus program -- bond purchases known as quantitative easing -- sooner once the height of the Covid crisis had passed. Still, choosing to start the tightening cycle in December was less a “disastrous error” than a tactical misstep, in Chadha’s view.

He agreed with BOE Governor Andrew Bailey that the current bout of inflation is “largely outside the control of the BOE,” given it’s driven by global trends like the war in Ukraine and supply-chain chaos following the pandemic. That’s worsened by the “ragged edge of Brexit,” which will add as much as another percentage point to the headline inflation rate in the coming years, said Chadha.

Had the BOE clamped down on inflation sooner, it would have prompted a “the deepest policy-driven recession we’ve had,” Chadha added. “What the bank chose was a much more sensible line.”

He urged officials to be clear that the neutral rate for interest rates -- at which the economy and inflation are stable -- is about 3-4% and that the BOE should “continue to go in slow steps” to get there.

The government put the BOE in a “difficult position” because ministers have not provided enough investment in infrastructure or skills to iron out regional inequalities, meaning the bank has had to “stoke up demand more than it might otherwise have wanted to in order to hit its inflation target,” Chadha said. “That is not the fault of the BOE.”

