(Bloomberg) -- Sue Gray, a top UK civil servant who led the investigation into breaches of lockdown rules during former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s time in office, resigned from government and has been offered a key role with the opposition Labour Party.

The Cabinet Office confirmed Gray’s departure “with immediate effect.” Labour said it had offered her the role of chief of staff to party leader Keir Starmer, which would make her the party’s most senior political adviser.

Gray, a former head of ethics at the UK Cabinet Office, was drafted in to lead the investigation into “Partygate,” the lockdown-busting parties held during Johnson’s premiership.

Sunak is likely to come under pressure from his own Conservative MPs to block the appointment. Civil service rules state that it “is for the prime minister to take the final decision” on new jobs for departing officials. The Cabinet Office said it was “reviewing the circumstances under which she resigned.”

Labour said that Gray “hopes to accept the role subject to the normal procedures.” In a statement, it added: “Keir Starmer is delighted she is hoping to join our preparations for government and our mission to build a better Britain.”

Conservative MPs spent Thursday hunkered down at an away day being briefed on election strategy, including how to beat the Liberal Democrats and how best to use social media. Some MPs quickly took to Twitter to make their views clear.

Lucy Powell, a Labour shadow minister, hit back at the idea that Gray’s appointment was inappropriate or that she’d use information obtained in her civil service role to hurt the Conservative Party.

“There is no suggestion whatsoever and no chance whatsoever of Sue Gray spilling the beans in that way,” Powell said on Sky News on Friday. “That is not at all why she’s been appointed.”

Labour has enjoyed a consistent 20-point lead over the Tories in recent months, entrenching itself as a government-in-waiting. Powell said preparing Labour for office would be a focus of Gray’s role.

New data released by the Electoral Commission on Thursday showed Labour raised £7.2 million ($8.65 million) in donations between October and December last year, £2.4 million more than Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservative Party.

