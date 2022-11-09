(Bloomberg) -- Watches of Switzerland Group Plc, the top dealer of Rolex watches in the UK, sees firm demand for luxury timepieces with growing waiting lists for lower-priced brands like Tudor, despite weakening economies in the US and Europe.

“Demand is staying strong in all the key areas,” Chief Executive Officer Hugh Brian Duffy said in an interview. “We’d love to get more product.”

While the UK and US retailer has long had to resort to customer waiting lists for its limited supply of Rolex watches, Duffy said more clients are having to wait for Rolex sister-brand Tudor products after the introduction of new models this year.

“They supply the product immediately but right away we’re out of stock,” Duffy said.

Tudor was launched by Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf as a more affordable alternative to its marquee brand. Tudor this year released a new GMT watch called the Black Bay Professional, an updated version of its Ranger field watch, and a smaller 39 millimeter version of its titanium Pelagos dive watch.

“Nothing is ever in-store for sale on any of the new products because it immediately goes on wait list,” Duffy said of Tudor, whose watches cost between $3,000 and $5,000.

The Swiss watch industry is revving into a higher gear this year, with exports up 13% in the first nine months and one of its best months ever in September, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.

Industry gains are being driven by more expensive timepieces with demand outstripping supply. At lower price ranges, the Apple Watch and smartwatches in general continue to take share from Swiss models below 500 francs ($508).

Even with exports of Swiss watches priced above 2,000 francs surging, “the world is not producing enough,” Duffy said.

Watches of Switzerland said revenue rose 21% at constant currencies to £374 million ($432 million) in the fiscal second quarter. The shares fell 2% in early trading.

The retailer adjusted its full-year revenue forecast to a range of £1.5 billion to £1.55 billion to reflect the strong dollar in the US, where it has its biggest retail network outside the UK. The company kept guidance unchanged at constant currencies.

