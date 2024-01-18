(Bloomberg) -- Watches of Switzerland Group Plc shares plunged by a third after the top seller of Rolex watches in the UK cut its sales and growth forecasts.

The company, which just over two months ago said it was “stronger than ever” and predicted it would more than double sales and profit by 2028, blamed shifting shopping habits among well-heeled consumers and challenging macroeconomic conditions that it expects to persist.

Rolex accounts for about half of Watches of Switzerland’s sales and the downgrade confirms that demand for pricey timepieces is cooling. As central banks have raised borrowing costs to counter surging inflation and geopolitical tensions mounted, growth in luxury sales has tapered off.

“The festive period was particularly volatile this year for the luxury sector, with consumers allocating spend to other categories such as fashion, beauty, hospitality and travel,” said Chief Executive Officer Brian Duffy in a statement.

The stock plunged by as much as 33%, the steepest decline since the company’s 2019 initial public offering. It’s fallen by about three-quarters from a peak reached during the luxury boom in early 2021.

The UK, in particular, was “challenged,” the company said, affecting a range of luxury watch brands.

Britain’s economy stagnated in the second half of 2023, slipping to the brink of a recession, and wage growth has cooled. Even London’s junior investment bankers have seen bonuses decline as a prolonged slump in mergers and acquisitions dulled pay rewards.

US vs UK

There are also concerns that over the longer-term Watches of Switzerland could be hurt by Rolex’s purchase of Swiss brand Bucherer AG, because of the risk that Rolex might start directing the supply of its watches away from the UK company.

While Watches of Switzerland has been building up its jewelry business, the bulk of its sales still come from expensive timepieces, leaving it more exposed to weakening consumer demand. Luxury group Richemont performed better over Christmas as its Buccellati and Cartier jewelry brands helped to offset slowing growth in watch sales.

The company said in November it was adapting to changing conditions by accelerating plans for new showrooms, continuing to expand in the US — a key watch market — and increasing M&A activity.

In the US, sales were stronger than in the UK over the period. “We take some comfort in the US operations having continued to grow at a double-digit rate,” said James Grzinic, an analyst at Jefferies.

Watches of Switzerland cut its full-year revenue target to as much as £1.55 billion from a previous forecast of up to £1.7 billion. Organic revenue growth targets were slashed to as much as 3% from up to 11% previously.

