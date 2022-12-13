(Bloomberg) -- Top US trade officials and their counterparts in Africa agreed that the American law giving about three dozen nations duty-free access to the world’s biggest economy for almost 7,000 products needs updating and stronger implementation.

The moves on the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which expires in 2025, are needed to “translate opportunity into concrete benefits for the African people,” the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement after trade chief Katherine Tai and her deputy, Sarah Bianchi, hosted trade ministers from the continent for a meeting in Washington Tuesday.

AGOA was enacted in 2000 and has since been at the core of US trade and investment policy with sub-Saharan Africa. What comes next after the program ends and who gets access to any future iteration still needs to be ironed out.

According to Tai, ministers said that the unilateral tariff preferences in AGOA are welcome, but without creating an environment that promotes investment, nations are unable to take advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s about rethinking trade and trying to find ways where we can foster greater investment,” and creating “a new version of globalization” that builds resilient, inclusive economies, Tai said at the annual conference of the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

Tai also convened a session with trade ministers and a bipartisan group of members of Congress on the House Ways and Means and Foreign Affairs Committees who discussed their support for deepening the trade and investment ties with African nations. Members of Congress are in charge of legislating on AGOA.

