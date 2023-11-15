(Bloomberg) -- The US’s top banking regulators on Wednesday fired back at lawmakers who have criticized their plan to force lenders to set aside more capital.

Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair for supervision, and Martin Gruenberg, who leads the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., told the House Financial Services Committee that regulators’ July proposal would be a net benefit for financial firms and consumers. The plan, which could require the biggest Wall Street banks to set aside about 19% more in capital, has drawn the ire of industry groups.

The proposal, which was tied to the Basel III international overhaul that started more than a decade ago, has been billed by US regulators as a fix for some of the issues exposed this year by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March. Since the plan’s release, top House Republicans and some Democrats have argued that the costs of the overhaul may outweigh any benefit.

However, Barr said during a hearing on Wednesday that the changes would keep banks from taking risks that could ultimately hurt the economy. “The risk calibration would make those banks more resilient so that they’re able to actually provide the services,” said Barr, adding that regulators are open to comments from industry on the plan.

During the hearing, skeptical lawmakers also peppered officials with questions about whether they appropriately weighed the costs of the changes, and how they could interact with other ambitious reform plans.

Criticism centered around the impact of what some lawmakers called an outsized burden to the trading books and securities underwriting of the biggest Wall Street banks. Others bemoaned potential higher costs to small businesses, as well as the potential harm faced by low- to moderate-income Americans and first-time borrowers.

FDIC Workplace

Separately, Gruenberg repeated on Wednesday that his agency had launched an investigation into its workplace after a Wall Street Journal article this week detailed allegations of a misogynistic culture among bank examiners that prompted women to quit the agency. At the hearing, Gruenberg agreed to share within 15 days a written plan on steps the FDIC will take to address such issues.

At one point during Wednesday’s proceedings, Gruenberg was asked whether he, himself, had been investigated for inappropriate conduct at any point during his two decades at the FDIC. After initially responding “no,” Gruenberg reversed course, and said that he had indeed been interviewed in 2008 over a concern raised by an employee. He didn’t say what the issue was.

“I’m not aware of anything that came out of that review,” said Gruenberg, adding that he would be willing to provide additional information to lawmakers. An FDIC official declind to comment on the nature of the concern Gruenberg referenced during the hearing.

