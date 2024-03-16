(Bloomberg) -- The top US military official got a whirlwind tour of a Lockheed Martin Corp. plant as the Pentagon attempts to assure contractors that it will provide predictable signals while it seeks more funding to send weapons to Ukraine.

General Charles Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, traveled to Camden, Arkansas, to visit the 308,000-square-foot facility, which produces the HIMARS mobile rocket system.

“The purpose of my trip was to get a better assessment of the defense industrial base, but also as I engaged with the leadership and their employees, tell them thank you, but also talk about how we can work together,” Brown said Thursday. “The real important part of this is how we strengthen our defense industrial base and industrial base at large,” he said.

Lockheed says HIMARS production capacity has increased from 48 per year to 60 per year and is on track to meet a 96-per-year capacity by Dec. 31.

Brown, an Air Force pilot, said he wanted to listen to the most pressing concerns of the defense industry. To that end, he met with Lockheed Martin officials in a session entitled “Revitalizing the Munitions Defense Industrial Base.”

The backdrop of Brown’s visit is Congress’s refusal so far to approve legislation includes $60 billion in funding to send more military assistance to Ukraine. Yet there’s a broader issue at play: In recent years, there’s been a shift away from producing the quantities of ammunition needed for the type of intense artillery war that’s been fought in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began two years ago.

Contractors have stepped up production but still failed to keep pace with Ukraine’s demand for 155mm shells and other ammunition.

Earlier: Pentagon Lists Priorities to Arm Ukraine, Replenish Stockpile

Brown’s trip also took him to the 70-square-mile McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in southeast Oklahoma that’s a key storage, inspection and shipping point to Ukraine of US munitions such as 155mm shells, Stinger missiles and Hawk air defense weapons. The facility also produces the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a 30,000-pound bomb carried by the B-2 stealth bomber.

Traveling with Brown were Senator John Boozman of Arkansas, Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and Representative Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, who represents the Camden plant’s district.

Brown said lawmakers had told him of the difficulty that industry contractors face in recruiting skilled labor as well as the need to enhance the hiring process. “It’s an area we need to improve upon,” he said.

The general said he didn’t hear expressions of frustration from Lockheed executives. He explained that “it was more ‘how can we work better together,’” such as getting consistent Pentagon guidance, which helps officials manage their supply chains, as “there’s a trust piece to this” between prime and subcontractors.

If a contractor has a subcontractor that makes a specific part and they are going up and down in production from inconsistent orders, it might “have to decide they can’t do this any more” and move on, Brown said.

“The better we can be consistent it helps our primes, it helps our supply chain,” Brown added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.