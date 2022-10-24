(Bloomberg) -- US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley spoke with his Russian counterpart Monday, agreeing to keep lines of communication open amid growing fears that Russia may further escalate the Ukraine conflict.

Milley and Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the Russian general staff, discussed “several security-related issues of concern,” the Pentagon said in a statement, in the first call between the two since May. The statement said further details wouldn’t be provided.

The call was only the latest between top US and Russian military officials in recent days, as the US and its allies look to draw more attention to what they say are false Russian claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” on its own territory.

On Sunday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for the second time in three days. Shoigu has called several of his counterparts to warn of a drift toward “uncontrolled escalation” in Ukraine and the potential that Ukraine may detonate a radioactive dirty bomb.

Western officials have expressed fear that Russia may use the threat of a Ukrainian dirty bomb to launch new attacks of its own. After Austin’s call with Shoigu, a Pentagon spokesman said Austin “rejected any pretext for Russian escalation.”

NATO officials have also joined that condemnation. On Monday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had spoken with Austin and UK Defence Secretary Robert Wallace about Russia’s “false claim that #Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory. #NATO Allies reject this allegation.”

Western officials have also been worried about Russia’s increased partnership with Iran, after officials said Iran had deployed personnel including trainers to Crimea to help Russia operate Iranian-provided single-use attack drones on Ukrainian soil. On Oct. 21, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Iran may be planning to send more such drones to Russia.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.