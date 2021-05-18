(Bloomberg) -- The Serum Institute of India Ltd., the vaccine manufacturer that was meant to provide many poorer nations with Covid-19 shots, said exports are unlikely to resume until the end of the year as it struggles to supply its overwhelmed home country.

Singapore, reeling from a new wave of infections that has forced a return to lockdowns, will lengthen the time between vaccination doses to stretch out supply. The city-state will also authorize the Pfizer Inc. shot for children as young as 12.

Combining doses of vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer is safe and gives people high levels of immunity, according to a study by Spain’s Instituto de Salud Carlos III. The research institution conducted one of the first studies into the combined use of shots that includes clinical trials.

South Africa’s broad rollout of shots is off to a slow start. Argentina set records for daily deaths and cases. In the U.S., Texas banned local governments and schools from mandating mask-wearing.

Key Developments:

Serum Sees Shot Export Delays Until Year-End (6:00 a.m. HK)

India’s Serum Institute will prioritize making vaccines for its home country, delaying deliveries to other nations and the World Health Organization-backed Covax initiative until the end of the year. The firm, the largest vaccine manufacturer, is licensed to churn out at least one billion doses of AstraZeneca’s shot.

Argentina Sets Records for Deaths, Cases (4:55 p.m. NY)

Argentina recorded 745 Covid-19 fatalaties and 35,453 infections -- both records -- on Tuesday. Its death toll has reached 71,771 and total cases have topped 3.37 million. More than 2.9 million people have recovered from the disease.

South Africa Has Slow Pace of Vaccinations (4:45 p.m. NY)

South Africa vaccinated 39,371 people over two days as it began a broad rollout of vaccines. The slow-pace of the vaccination program, which is initially using the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, highlights the challenges the country is facing in reaching its aim of the inoculating the 40 million it needs to reach so-called herd immunity.

The government has said the program will pick up pace. While almost 480,000 South African health workers have been inoculated aspart of trial with single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the government has come under criticism for delays to the broad rollout.

Texas Governor Bans Local Mask Mandates (2 p.m. NY)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities — including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials — from requiring or mandating mask-wearing. Public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After that date, no student, teacher, parent or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

Beginning May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the executive order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

Abbott ended the state’s mask mandate in early March, generating national headlines, but some municipalities and many businesses have kept their own requirements in effect.

Rural Counties Lag Cities on Vaccines, CDC Says (11 a.m. NY)

Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the U.S. was generally lower in rural counties than in urban ones, according to a report published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, adult vaccination coverage was 38.9% in rural counties and 45.7% in urban counties. Coverage among age groups and among men and women in rural counties also lagged behind urban counties.

The study analyzed data on adults who received their first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, from mid-December to early April.

Residents of rural communities have limited access to intensive care and are at a greater risk for severe Covid illness or death, the report said, so vaccination disparities between urban and rural counties hinder efforts to reduce severe illness and death nationally.

Nets Offer Mobile Vaccine Site for Playoffs (10:52 a.m. NY)

A mobile vaccination site outside Barclays Center will greet fans attending the Brooklyn Nets playoff game this weekend, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. The move is an effort to ramp of inoculations by the most populous U.S. city, which has already administered more than 7.5 million doses.

To encourage vaccinations, anyone receiving a shot will get a chance to enter a lottery for free playoff tickets and receive merchandise from the National Basketball Association team.

John Abbamondi, chief executive offer of the Brooklyn Nets, said almost everyone in the arena will be vaccinated, with a few sections reserved for fans who aren’t.

Barclays Center is located at a major transportation hub that serves 10 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road.

Turkey Fails to Persuade Russia to Start Flights (8:53 a.m. NY)

Turkish officials failed to persuade Russia to lift a ban on flights between the two countries at the end of May, a setback for a tourist sector attempting to recover from a year of pandemic restrictions as new cases fall.

Moscow is now expected to allow tourists to travel to Turkey, a popular destination for Russians, from mid-June at the earliest, according to a senior Turkish official with direct knowledge of the matter.

No ‘Conclusive’ Reason to Delay U.K. Easing (7:39 a.m. NY)

U.K. ministers are “looking very carefully” at the data on the coronavirus variant that originated in India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday in a pooled television interview.

“At the moment we see nothing conclusive to say that we have to deviate from the roadmap” for unlocking the economy, Johnson said.

Zambia Has First Case of India Variant (7:36 a.m. NY)

Zambia recorded its first case of the variant B.1.617.1 first found in India, in a 42-year-old man who traveled from India to Zambia, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama said on state-owned ZNBC TV.

Mixing Doses Is Safe, Effective: Spanish Study (7:20 a.m. NY)

Combining doses of vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer-BioNTech is safe and gives people high levels of immunity, according to a study by Spain’s Instituto de Salud Carlos III. The research institution conducted one of the first studies into the combined use of shots that includes clinical trials.

The study administered 441 people younger than 60 years old a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second of Pfizer-BioNTech. Results show an increase in antibodies after the second dose and mild secondary effects that didn’t require hospitalization.

The research was prompted by the appearance of blood clots in some people who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine. These isolated cases, some of which were fatal, prompted some European countries including Spain to halt vaccination of AstraZeneca to young people.

Read more: Mixing Astra and Pfizer Shots Triggers More Fatigue, Headaches

Singapore to Lengthen Dose Gap (6:07 a.m. NY)

Singapore will lengthen the time between vaccination doses to six to eight weeks, in an effort to stretch out limited supply that could see its entire adult population receive a first shot by the end of August.The revised strategy comes amid a new wave of infections that has forced the city-state to return to lockdown-like conditions and caused the cancellation of high-profile initiatives like the World Economic Forum and an air travel bubble with Hong Kong.

The government will also authorize the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for children as young as 12.

J&J Vaccine Approval in U.K. Is ‘Imminent’ (5:51 a.m. NY)

The U.K. will approve Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine “very imminently,” according to the country’s drugs regulator, giving Britain its first one-dose vaccine against the pandemic.

