(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s top electoral official and several of his colleagues resigned on Thursday, preparing a shakeup of the body ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The head of the electoral council, Pedro Calzadilla, told reporters in Caracas that he and at least seven other members linked to the ruling party have offered to step down. The resignations would have to be accepted by the National Assembly to be valid.

The officials will remain in their roles until the national assembly designates new members, Calzadilla added.

It is unclear if the reshuffle will include the only two opposition members of the National Electoral Council, known as the CNE, who did not participate in the press conference.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro is trying to persuade overseas observers that the 2024 presidential election will be free and fair, which U.S. officials have said would be necessary in order to lift economic sanctions. However, Venezuela’s main opposition contenders are not currently allowed to participate in the vote, nor have international committees been invited to oversee the vote.

Venezuela’s national assembly is scheduled to meet Thursday to designate a committee to manage candidates’ nominations to the council.

Of the eight members who offered to resign, just two are full board members, while the rest act as substitutes. The board has been short one of the usual compliment of five members since 2022 following Tania D’Amelio’s appointment as a justice that year. The five were originally chosen in 2021 for a seven-year term that was to have wound up in 2028.

For the first time since 2004, the government had included two opposition members in the CNE board’s 2021 reshuffle, ahead of that year’s regional vote: Enrique Márquez, a harsh critic of President Nicolas Maduro’s policies and former vice president of the opposition-led National Assembly, as well as Roberto Picón, long-time opposition electoral adviser who was jailed for six months in 2017 under accusations of treason.

Negotiations between the opposition and the government to ensure a free and fair vote in 2024 have been stalled since November.

--With assistance from Nicolle Yapur.

