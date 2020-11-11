(Bloomberg) -- Investment firm 40 North criticized W.R. Grace & Co.’s rejection of its $4 billion takeover offer, escalating tensions between the top shareholder and the chemicals company.

The multibillion-dollar investment vehicle, linked to Standard Industries Inc., will continue to work with advisers and other relevant parties, it said in a statement. On Monday, 40 North tabled a $60 a share cash offer for the Columbia, Maryland-based refinery catalysts maker.

The U.S. chemical maker’s board was quick to rebuff the proposal, saying later the same day that the proposal “significantly undervalues” the company and is “not a basis” for further discussions. 40 North, the biggest shareholder with almost 15%, said on Wednesday it was “disappointed” by the negative response.

“Ultimately, this is a decision for W.R. Grace shareholders, who have been consistently underserved,” according to a statement from 40 North principals David Winter and David Millstone.

Related News: W.R. Grace Gets $4 Billion Bid From Top Shareholder 40 North

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.