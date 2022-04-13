(Bloomberg) -- Top wheat buyer Egypt’s latest tender laid bare the eye-watering costs importers face as the Ukraine war upends the global grains trade.

The country is boosting efforts to ensure it has enough to feed its citizens, many of whom rely on a bread-subsidy program. On Wednesday it drew offers from six companies, about half the normal number, according to traders who asked not to be identified. Most offered French wheat, but there was also one for Russian grain and rare offers for German and Bulgarian supplies.

But they were all at a high price, with most approaching $500 a ton when factoring in shipping. Even the $460 price of Russian wheat -- by far the cheapest -- was well above the $338.55 rate Egypt paid just before the war erupted, which was near a multiyear high. The country was forced to cancel its last two tenders as the war shut Ukraine’s ports and spooked traders from offering Russian cargoes.

Many nations in the Middle East and North Africa greatly depend on Black Sea grain, leaving their food supplies particularly vulnerable from the war. Soaring food costs have put people’s resilience there at a “breaking point,” according to the United Nations’ World Food Programme. And it comes just as the Muslim world marks Ramadan.

Results of Egypt’s purchases are still awaited. Local inventories have been falling, although its own harvest is now underway and could shore up supply.

