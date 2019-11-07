(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S beat earnings estimates for the third quarter as sales soared 30% and orders hit a record, contrasting with stumbling results from rival manufacturers.

The world’s biggest maker of wind turbines upgraded its outlook for revenue from its service business and said it’s continuing to pare back costs. Earnings before interest and taxes excluding special items rose 55% to 429 million euros ($475 million), exceeding the highest estimate.

The remarks contrasts with a gloomier outlook coming from much of the rest of the industry, which is suffering from compressed margins and trade tensions that delayed sales. Vestas said it’s benefiting from a growing business outside Europe and affirmed its own guidance for the rest of the year.

“Our profitability remains impacted by tariffs and increased execution costs,” Henrik Andersen, who took over as chief executive officer in August, said in a statement to the Copenhagen stock exchange on Thursday.

The manufacturer, based in Aarhus, Denmark, said it had orders of 13 gigawatts already in 2019 and expects a “very busy 2020.”

The results reflect its effort to rein in costs and brace for a more competitive landscape. In September, Vestas outlined job cuts in Germany and Denmark. It cited lower demand for onshore win farms in a market now dominated by auctions force developers to squeeze down costs.

Other wind turbine makers are similarly impacted. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA has announced 1,200 cuts this year across the manufacturing and business support divisions.

The results for Vestas mark a turnaround from two quarters of missed estimates and narrowing margins. In August, Vestas scaled back its guidance for the rest of the year.

Last month, Orsted A/S shares tumbled after an admission the company overestimated the amount of power its turbines would produce, potentially harming revenue projections. It’s new territory for a market that enjoyed a boom in global demand for the clean energy and generous support from governments.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeremy Hodges in London at jhodges17@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Reed Landberg at landberg@bloomberg.net, Lars Paulsson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.