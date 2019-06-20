Top Women in Economics Say There’s More Room For Diverse Voices in Their Field

(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Stephanomics on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Stephanomics on Pocket Casts

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi earned the ire of Donald Trump this week with his farewell speech at a major annual conference. Editor Paul Gordon was there at the prestigious gathering in Sintra, Portugal, and breaks down Draghi's comments with host Stephanie Flanders.

Then hear a special recording of Stephanie's engaging live panel discussion this week in London with two of the city's most prominent economic voices, HSBC Chief Economist Janet Henry and the Chief Economic Advisor to the UK Treasury, Clare Lombardelli. They discuss an increasingly hazy outlook for the world economy and offer their unique perspective on women and diversity in the economics profession -- or lack thereof.

To contact the authors of this story: Scott Lanman in Washington at slanman@bloomberg.netStephanie Flanders in London at flanders@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Magnus Henriksson at mhenriksso10@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.